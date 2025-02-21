Cold Feet? One Of Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Recuses Himself Months Before Trial

While Diddy and his legal team have faced a lot of problems ahead of his federal trafficking trial, most of those haven't been internal. Until now, that is. Anthony Ricco, one of his lawyers, reportedly filed a motion on Friday (February 21) in the Southern District of New York federal court to recuse himself from the case. According to TMZ, Ricco relayed that "under no circumstances can [he] continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice." Moreover, he did not elaborate further on why he withdrew as counsel for the Bad Boy mogul.

However, Anthony Ricco claimed that he had "sufficient reasons for [the] brevity" of his motion regarding Diddy's federal trial. In addition, he clarified that he spoke with lead counsel Marc Agnifilo to ensure that this recusal wouldn't hinder other trial developments. These include the jury selection process, representation, and the trial's actual commencement. With this in mind, it seems like they should not face any delays as a direct result of this withdrawal. Still, this is all very curious considering that we're mere months away from the trial's scheduled start date.

Read More: Diddy Faces Another New Lawsuit Over Alleged Groping Incident

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Diddy will stand trial for his criminal allegations on May 5 of this year, if everything goes according to schedule. These allegations include sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. As for Anthony Ricco, he joined the case in September of 2024. Allegedly close sources to Diddy reportedly spoke to TMZ about Ricco's withdrawal and how it doesn't indicate anything worrisome. "The rules of professional conduct require him to say things that might sound dramatic, and unlike the way people normally speak. There's no crisis," the supposed source alleged.