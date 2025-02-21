Cold Feet? One Of Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Recuses Himself Months Before Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Lawyers Recuses Before Trial Hip Hop News
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artists Sean Combs (left) and Jay-Z greet each other before the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
One of Diddy's lawyers reportedly spoke to lead counsel Marc Agnifilo in order to ensure this decision wouldn't affect the trial's progress.

While Diddy and his legal team have faced a lot of problems ahead of his federal trafficking trial, most of those haven't been internal. Until now, that is. Anthony Ricco, one of his lawyers, reportedly filed a motion on Friday (February 21) in the Southern District of New York federal court to recuse himself from the case. According to TMZ, Ricco relayed that "under no circumstances can [he] continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice." Moreover, he did not elaborate further on why he withdrew as counsel for the Bad Boy mogul.

However, Anthony Ricco claimed that he had "sufficient reasons for [the] brevity" of his motion regarding Diddy's federal trial. In addition, he clarified that he spoke with lead counsel Marc Agnifilo to ensure that this recusal wouldn't hinder other trial developments. These include the jury selection process, representation, and the trial's actual commencement. With this in mind, it seems like they should not face any delays as a direct result of this withdrawal. Still, this is all very curious considering that we're mere months away from the trial's scheduled start date.

Read More: Diddy Faces Another New Lawsuit Over Alleged Groping Incident

When Is Diddy's Trial?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Diddy will stand trial for his criminal allegations on May 5 of this year, if everything goes according to schedule. These allegations include sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. As for Anthony Ricco, he joined the case in September of 2024. Allegedly close sources to Diddy reportedly spoke to TMZ about Ricco's withdrawal and how it doesn't indicate anything worrisome. "The rules of professional conduct require him to say things that might sound dramatic, and unlike the way people normally speak. There's no crisis," the supposed source alleged.

Furthermore, it's important to consider that Diddy's main legal counsel team comprised of Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos has maintained its composition for almost a year. These legal updates come amid a lot of societal debate, including recent controversial allegations from Kanye West concerning Combs' ex partner and accuser, Cassie. Nevertheless, only time will tell whether Anthony Ricco's departure will actually make a significant impact on this trial.

Read More: 50 Cent Ridicules Diddy For Moving To Dismiss Allegedly “Racist” Criminal Charge

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Music Diddy Accuses Federal Police Of Raiding His Prison Cell And Taking His Trial Materials 1.8K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Withdraws Bail Appeal Amid Prison Stay 1303
NBA: All Star Game Music Diddy Captures Key Win In Alleged Sex Trafficking Case 3.0K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Hospitalized In New York City Amid Prison Stay 5.0K