Diddy Accused Of Publicly Humiliating Man With Unwanted Physical Contact In New Lawsuit

Diddy is facing no shortage of legal issues these days, and recently, he was hit with a slew of disturbing new allegations. In a new lawsuit filed by a former associate, the mogul is accused of inappropriate conduct. Allegedly, he harassed the anonymous man by pinching his nipples in 1998 during one of his "White Parties." The man alleges that this left him publicly humiliated and in serious distress, per AllHipHop.

This is far from all the man accuses Diddy of, however. In his suit, he also alleges that the Bad Boy founder used vulgar language around him and took part nonconsensual physical contact such as groping his backside. He claims that the emotional impact of the alleged sexual misconduct caused him to leave the fashion industry. Reportedly, the man's family had a clothing brand that specialized in denims, and had professional ties with Diddy's Sean John.

Diddy's Legal Issues

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The anonymous man's lawsuit is just one of many that Diddy is up against. Last week, for example, former Da Band member Sara Rivers sued him for alleged mistreatment and harassment. His legal team was quick to fire back, insisting that he's innocent. "This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs," they told TMZ. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."