Diddy's Mother Smacked With Bombshell Lawsuit From Bad Boy Co-Founder Kirk Burrowes

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, is facing a new lawsuit from Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who accuses her of unlawfully taking control of his 25 percent ownership stake in the record label. The drama stems from an alleged incident in 1996, in which Burrowes accused Diddy of barging into his office with a baseball bat and demanding he sign over his shares. He previously attempted to sue Diddy for altercation, but it had already passed beyond the statute of limitations. Now, Burrowes alleges he has “irrefutable evidence” that Janice “secretly received and unlawfully [assumed] control of [his] 25% ownership stake in BBE.”

Kirk Burrowes is arguing Janice “ruthlessly betrayed” him and played the victim while shifting blame onto her son despite helping orchestrate the move. “Smalls carefully maintained a facade of integrity, portraying herself as an innocent bystander while orchestrating plaintiff’s financial and professional downfall behind the scenes,” the 53-page filing states, as caught by Rolling Stone. “Through false assurances and calculated deceit, defendant Smalls led plaintiff to believe that she had no knowledge of the fraudulent transfer, effectively suppressing any opportunity for plaintiff to reclaim his rightful stake in [Bad Boy].” Burrowes wants his 25 percent ownership stake back, as well as an audit of Bad Boy Entertainment’s financial records, and additional damages.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

The sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs (L) and Justin Dior Combs (R) with their grandmother Janice Combs (C) arrive at federal court for Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The lawsuit arrives as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's repeatedly denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to kick off on May 5th. Outside of the criminal case, he's battled several other lawsuits as well. Earlier this week, he went on the offensive against attorney Tony Buzbee in an attempt to block him from practicing law in New York.