Diddy's Childhood Friend Alleges Janice Combs Threw Sex Parties At The Family's House

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Janice Combs and Diddy attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
The allegation stems from Peacock's new documentary, "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy."

Diddy's childhood friend, Tim 'Dawg' Patterson, is alleging that the Bad Boy mogul's mother, Janice Combs, used to host sex parties at the family's home. He made the allegation during an appearance on the new Peacock documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. "That's what we were privy to; this is what we were fed," he said, as caught by Rolling Stone. "Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night."

The documentary comes as Diddy prepares for trial in his case regarding charges of alleged federal racketeering and sex trafficking. Patterson continued: “I’ve always been asked the question why. I don’t know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood.” He also alleged that Diddy was the victim of childhood bullying at school for being "the rich kid."

Janice Combs Attends Diddy's Bail Hearing In NYC

The sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs (L) and Justin Dior Combs (R) with their grandmother Janice Combs (C) arrive at federal court for Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City.

"On the weekend, [Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot,” he said. “He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”

Diddy Becomes Focus Of New Peacock Documentary

Diddy has already vehemently denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. His trial is set to begin in May. Check out a trailer for Peacock's Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy below. It will premiere on January 14th.

