Diddy Accused Of Using His Mother's Name To Launch An Alleged Criminal Enterprise

Diddy is facing more allegations.

Deon "D1" Best, who claims to be a former friend and business associate of Diddy, alleges that the Bad Boy mogul launched a criminal enterprise by using his mother's name, Janice Combs. Appearing on The Daily Mail's podcast, The Trial of Diddy, D1 revealed that he intends to sue Janice for allegedly taking artists' publishing rights. He alleged that he helped Diddy sign a number of artists in the 1990s through his company, Finish Line Entertainment, but the publishing rights and future earnings went to Janice.

"All of my publishing rights went to Janice Combs," Best told the outlet. "I'm here to talk about a different section of his allegations… and what I feel to believe involves his mother, Janice Combs. The [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] is about holding people accountable for systematic actions." He added: "You know, these actions have caused financial hardship, emotional hardship, but not only myself, but other artists in the business through what I feel was fraudulent and coercive activity. And I think that Janice Combs falls under those guidelines."

Diddy Performs At Florida A&M University

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson. Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images.

Diddy's mother recently broke her silence on the charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering her son is facing. In a statement from October, she wrote: "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."

Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him several times over the last year. He's currently residing at a jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his alleged sex trafficking and racketeering case. Shortly after his arrest, he pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.