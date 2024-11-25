Diddy's Request For House Arrest Gets A Swift Response

Diddy and his legal team requested that the Bad Boy mogul be released on house arrest until his trial in the case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering on Friday. According to US Weekly, Judge Arun Subramanian “immediately rejected the idea," remarking in the courtroom: "That is not going to work." He had wanted to stay at his mansion in Miami, Florida, the site federal agents raided, earlier this year.
His lawyers also offered that he stay at his apartment in Manhattan's Upper East Side. This would've featured 24/7 security with the removal of internet and phone access outside of contacting his attorneys. He would also need approval before family visits. Diddy's team argued to Subramanian that the house arrest would end up being “substantially more restrictive” than the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he currently resides.
Diddy Performs At Florida A&M University
Authorities arrested Diddy back in September, charging him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He quickly pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the claims against him. Diddy will be heading to trial in May 2025.
Outside of that legal case, Diddy recently made headlines for reportedly sending a cease-and-desist letter in response to allegations made during Hulu's new documentary, The Honorable Shyne. According to Page Six, he's upset with his former Bad Boy protégé, Shyne, alleging that he took the fall for Diddy in an infamous nightclub shooting back in 1999. A rep. for Diddy told the outlet that the allegation is "unequivocally false." They also brought up that he was acquitted of all charges related to the incident. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
