Diddy's Request For House Arrest Gets A Swift Response

Diddy wanted to spend his time before trial at his home in Miami.

Diddy and his legal team requested that the Bad Boy mogul be released on house arrest until his trial in the case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering on Friday. According to US Weekly, Judge Arun Subramanian “immediately rejected the idea," remarking in the courtroom: "That is not going to work." He had wanted to stay at his mansion in Miami, Florida, the site federal agents raided, earlier this year.

His lawyers also offered that he stay at his apartment in Manhattan's Upper East Side. This would've featured 24/7 security with the removal of internet and phone access outside of contacting his attorneys. He would also need approval before family visits. Diddy's team argued to Subramanian that the house arrest would end up being “substantially more restrictive” than the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he currently resides.

Diddy Performs At Florida A&M University

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Authorities arrested Diddy back in September, charging him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He quickly pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the claims against him. Diddy will be heading to trial in May 2025.