Army Of Escorts Plan To Testify On Diddy's Behalf

Escorts are coming to Diddy's aid.

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have a strong defense in his upcoming trial, supported by six escorts willing to testify on his behalf. AllHipHop broke the news of new evidence on Sunday (Nov. 24). The mogul is preparing for the fight of his life in a federal sex trafficking case set to begin in May 2025. The 51-year-old father of seven currently awaits the judge’s ruling on his third bail proposal. If accepted, Diddy will have to reside in Manhattan, where he was originally arrested in September.

The mogul plans to summon escorts from his notorious “freak-off parties” to contest the allegations against him. His legal team aims to dismantle this narrative by calling on escorts to testify. The defense contends their accounts will undermine the prosecution’s portrayal of the events. However, prosecutors suggest the pool of potential witnesses is far larger. "Six escorts are only the beginning,” a member of the prosecution stated, hinting at broader participation in the alleged activities.

Diddy allegedly used his businesses and employees to enable systemic abuse, facing charges of kidnapping, arson, bribery, drug offenses, and obstruction of justice. If convicted, he faces a maximum life sentence for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. The latter charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years. Additionally, a charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution could add up to 10 years to his sentence.