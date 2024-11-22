Diddy Blows Kisses To His Family At Bail Hearing Amid Prosecution & Defense's Allegations

Diddy's family is supporting him through and through.

Diddy's children – Quincy Jones, Justin, Christian "King," Chance, and twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs - accompanied their grandmother Janice Combs to his bail hearing on Friday (November 22) in Manhattan federal court. He reportedly entered the courtroom at around 2PM local time, and blew kisses in the direction of his family in addition to smiles and waves. This is for Sean Combs' third official attempt at securing bail in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The proposed package totals $50 million, the same amount that the court already denied during the defense's second attempt. However, this new bail package is reportedly more robust and also adds more regulations and requirements.

Still, the breadth of that bail package doesn't take away from how Diddy's prosecutors and his defense team have launched damning allegations at one another. Basically, both sides allege that the other seeks to derail the case, manipulate it for their own gain, and take advantage of public spectacle and pressure to do so. In the prosecution's case, they claim that the Bad Boy mogul sought to tamper with witnesses and illegally exploit other resources at his disposal. In the defense's case, they allege that prosecutors tampered with evidence and also provided misleading "proof" to build their case.

Both sides' stories are all just allegations, though, and this bail hearing will probably result in a more direct and final answer for Diddy that hopefully errs on the side of caution and corrects or condemns any mistakes that both sides of the court might have made. Interestingly enough, though, his case continues to draw up more media attention from folks who hadn't spoken on it already. Kendrick Lamar seemed to reference this scandal on his surprise new album, GNX.