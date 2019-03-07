hearing
- MusicKeefe D's Lawyer Fails To Show Up For Arraignment, Hearing Delayed 2 WeeksKeefe D's arraignment has been pushed back two weeks.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYNW Bortlen's New Court Date RevealedYNW Bortlen was scheduled to appear in court today, but his hearing was pushed back.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Has Court Hearing Set For Next WeekMelly's team recently had a major motion dismissed.By Ben Mock
- MusicTory Lanez Apologizes To "Friend" Megan Thee Stallion Ahead Of SentencingTory Lanez says he still considers Megan Thee Stallion a "friend" to this day.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Says He's One Of Few Rappers Able To Hear A Beat & Rap On The SpotThe Biggest Boss said that Drake, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z are also in that conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeFBG Duck's Mom Reveals "Teezy" Shared Her Son's Location Prior To His MurderThe first five arrests in connection with the late rapper's death took place in October 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez Retrial Hearing Postponed Another WeekThe Canadian rapper's attorneys asked for a continuance to respond to the prosecution's dismissal of a new trial, and said deliberations will now take place on Monday, April 17.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCourtney Tailor Photographed For The First Time Since Being Charged With Christian Obumseli's MurderThe OnlyFans model was extradited from Hawaii back to Florida following her arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFlorida Man Flirts With Judge During Hearing: "You're Gorgeous"Take your shot when you can.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAntonio Brown Sprints Out Of Jail After Court Hearing: WatchAB was released on bail.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance With NFLAntonio Brown will likely abandon his prized "Schutt Air Advantage" helmet while he ponders his endorsement options.By Devin Ch
- CrimeBill Cosby Heads To Court In An Attempt To Overturn Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby's fighting to get his name cleared. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKellen Winslow II Found Guilty Of RapeThe former NFL player was found guilty of raping a homeless woman by San Diego County jurors.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Hearing Goes Live: His Lawyers Request To View Sex TapesR. Kelly will know whether he can leave for Dubai by the end of this hearing.By Devin Ch
- MusicJussie Smollett Confidently Walks Into Court For HearingJussie Smollett wasn't required to attend the hearing.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Superfan Heckles Singer's Publicist: "I Don't Mean To Interrupt But..."R. Kelly Superfans don't care to understand the difference between "Child Support" and "Child Molestation."By Devin Ch