Diddy's Lawyers Share Dramatic Documentary-Style Video Hours Before His Sentencing

BY Cole Blake 170 Views
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his criminal trial, earlier this year.

Diddy's lawyers have publicly released an 11-minute video featuring numerous clips of the Bad Boy mogul interacting with his family and other individuals in his personal and professional life. They want to show the clips during his sentencing hearing on Friday in New York City, according to Meghann Cuniff.

The video features clips showcasing Diddy's philanthropic work in the community as well as kind words from his peers, such as Babyface presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. There's also a section about the death of Kim Porter. It ends with a montage of all of his children expressing their love for him.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the video. "I support this. Remind him of what he should have been thinking about, and doing more of, instead of committing crimes. Show him how he should have regarded other people’s daughters. Demonstrate the diabolicalness and derangement of his duality," one user replied to Cuniff. Another countered: "Will prosecutors show videos of him BEATING Cassie…. Hitting, kicking, dragging and slapping her????"

Read More: Diddy Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Ahead of Prison Sentencing

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at some point during the day on Friday, October 3. He has asked to address the court, with his legal team writing in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian that he will do so in the "most dignified and respectful fashion possible." In the same letter, Diddy explained: "I have been putting in the work and working diligently to become the best version of myself to ensure that I never make the same mistakes again. I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs."

While Diddy's legal team plans to argue that he has spent enough time behind bars, the prosecution is recommending an 11-year sentence. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his criminal trial, earlier this year.

Read More: Diddy Writes Apologetic Letter To Judge For Causing "Hurt And Pain" To Others

