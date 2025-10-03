Diddy Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Ahead of Prison Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another wave of legal trouble as he prepares for one of the most pivotal moments of his life. Just a day before his scheduled prison sentencing, the music mogul has been hit with two new sexual assault lawsuits.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, plaintiffs Lakeisha Ward and Dejoan Bledsoe filed separate suits accusing Combs of sexual assault. Both women are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who in recent months has launched a string of legal actions against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Ward and Bledsoe’s allegations add to the growing number of claims against Combs. He's faced mounting scrutiny in recent years over his personal and professional conduct. The details of these latest filings have not been fully disclosed, but they arrive at a particularly high-stakes moment for the hip-hop icon. The new filings pile onto a growing list of legal troubles that have kept Diddy in headlines for months.

New Lawsuits Day Before Sentencing

Back in July, Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, meaning the 54-year-old could be facing up to 20 years behind bars.

His sentencing is set for October 3, and before the decision is handed down, TMZ reported that Combs plans to speak in court for the first time since his trial began. "The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs," his attorney Teny Geragos wrote. "He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible." This marks Combs’ first chance to publicly address his victims or comment directly on the charges. He chose not to testify during his trial.

For decades, Diddy has been regarded as one of hip-hop’s most powerful and influential figures. In fact, he's built a billion-dollar empire across music, fashion, spirits, and television. However, the mounting lawsuits and upcoming sentencing could underscore what would be a dramatic downfall for the Bad Boy mogul.