Last week, Diddy's trial came to an end after almost two months, and he was found not guilty of three out of five counts.

Last week, Diddy's federal trial finally came to an end after nearly two months. The jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. They found him not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. This was a huge relief for the Bad Boy founder and his team, as it likely means he'll spend far less time behind bars than he could have if the trial had ended differently. His sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for October 3, and he faces a maximum sentence of ten years per count.

While the verdict may have been good news for Diddy, he's certainly not out of the woods yet. Since Cassie sued him in November of 2023, he's been hit with countless disturbing allegations, and his reputation has taken an astronomical hit. As a result, many of his former collaborators have decided to cut ties with him. He even stepped down from his role as chairman of Revolt that same month.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and African diaspora,” the network explained in a statement at the time.

Diddy Verdict

This all raises a lot of questions about what could be next for Diddy on the career front, and whether or not he'll ever be able to recover. During a recent chat with Adam22, Wack 100 weighed in on this, revealing that he thinks he'll be just fine.

"Revolt is his," he claimed, as captured by Joe Budden Clips on X. "Everybody in the building is who he put in the building." He continued, arguing that while there's no doubt Diddy is an alleged domestic abuser, the general public isn't necessarily convinced that Cassie and others were forced to participate in his alleged freak-offs.

"They were with it," he alleged. "We don't see the people involved as it was any foul play. Some freaky deaky sh*t, but no foul play."

