Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old & 17-Year-Old In New Lawsuit: Breaking Down The Latest Allegations

A guide to the latest allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs' legal issues aren’t slowing down by any means. Currently locked up as he awaits federal trial on trafficking charges, the disgraced music mogul continues to see the lawsuits pile up on decades-old allegations surrounding sexual assault. This week, two new lawsuits emerged that alleged Diddy assaulted two minors including one who was 10 years old at the time of the assault. Below is a breakdown of the latest lawsuits against Diddy.

10-Year-Old Aspiring Star’s Audition

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. via Imagn

Spearheaded by attorney Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who said that he planned to file 120 lawsuits against Diddy amid RICO charges, a John Doe filed a complaint against the music mogul claiming that he had been sexually assaulted in 2005 in an attempt to gain some sort of footing in the music industry. Per Variety, the lawsuit claims that Doe’s parents hired a music consultant to aid his aspirations to become a musician. The consultant allegedly helped link Doe and Diddy during a trip to New York City where Diddy held an “audition” for the then 10-year-old.

The lawsuit, which has been filed to the Supreme Court of the State of New York, claims that Diddy asked to meet the boy alone before his family joined them. Doe claims the consultant left him with Diddy at a hotel where he performed a couple of songs for the mogul. However, Diddy allegedly told the boy that he would “make him a star” before asking him how badly he wanted to make it. As stated in the complaint, the boy responded that he would “do anything.”

Alleged Spiked Sodas

The complaint then details the moments before the alleged assault. Doe said that someone gave him a soda before he began feeling “a little funny.” The accuser’s attorney said something was slipped into the drunk “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.” Diddy allegedly told the boy “you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes” after he consumed the drink. The lawsuit claims that Diddy forced Doe to perform oral sex on him, despite resisting, and the complainant fell unconscious. The boy allegedly woke up to Diddy whose “pants were undone, and his anus and buttocks hurt badly.” When the boy complained, Diddy reportedly threatened to harm his parents.

A Horrifying Making The Band Audition

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn

In another lawsuit filed by Buzbee, John Doe claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him during a 3-day audition for the mogul’s MTV show, Making The Band. Doe said the incident happened in 2008 when he was 17 years old, and when he had his one-on-one meeting with Diddy, “Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure,” per court documents obtained by CNN. “As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress.”

A common theme in the allegations paints Diddy as a fear-mongering executive who leveraged his status and power over his victims. Doe said that Diddy stressed that he could “make or break” his career. According to the suit, the abuse continued over the three days with the Bad Boy founder allegedly demanding the 17-year-old “to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona” before sexually assaulting him again. On the third day, Doe said he was eliminated after Diddy and his bodyguard allegedly assaulted him.” The lawsuit states the elimination occurred “as Combs claimed that Plaintiff was untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard.”

Diddy’s Responds

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn

As the allegations began to make headlines, Diddy’s attorney issued a statement to CNN that didn’t directly address the latest lawsuits but denied the claims of trafficking and abuse. “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement, in part. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Tony Buzbee: The Attorney Representing 120 Alleged Victims

The Houston-based attorney has been at the forefront of the dozen-plus lawsuits filed against Diddy. In addition to the two John Does accusing Diddy of assaulting them as minors, 10 others, both men and women (some teens at the time), who accused Diddy of sexual misconduct. Per People, he also opened a hotline for alleged victims, claiming that he received 12,000 calls in one day after his press conference.

Diddy’s Indictment

The latest lawsuit adds to the nearly two dozen filed against Diddy since last November. Following Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit, Diddy faced allegations surrounding heinous acts behind the scenes. Last month, federal agents arrested him on claims that he controlled a “criminal enterprise” that actively engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, and physical abuse. After appearing in court, he pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The court has set a tentative date for his court hearing for May 2025. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates.

Diddy’s Kids Break Silence