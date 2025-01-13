Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl In New Anonymous Lawsuit

The lawsuit also accuses two other men of alleged assault.

Diddy was recently hit with yet another lawsuit accusing him of alleged sexual assault, which comes from an anonymous woman who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was just 16 years old in 2000. According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ from presumably Manhattan court, the Jane Doe is also accusing two other anonymous men of sexual assault. The accuser's side of the story is that she met Sean Combs and the two men, who seem to have worked for him, in an SUV after a babysitting gig in Manhattan. She claims she accepted their offer for a ride home following his pressure to do so, and that when she became scared when they didn't drop her off at her apartment building, he gave her a drink to calm her down.

However, Diddy's anonymous sexual assault accuser claims that the drink made her feel woozy. Then, the three men allegedly drove her to another location, where the Bad Boy mogul allegedly sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, the Jane Doe claims that she ended up in the lobby of her apartment building. She reportedly filed this lawsuit seeking unspecified damage and alleges within it that she suffered financial losses, physical injury, serious emotional distress, and enduring pain.

Diddy At Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy and his legal team have previously denied any and all claims of sexual assault. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor," lawyers told TMZ. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

As for his current status, Diddy remains behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his federal trial in May on alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges. As for this new lawsuit, we'll see whether or not the court accepts it under the applicable statutes of limitations and whether or not it leads to any other significant move.