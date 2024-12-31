Diddy Is Allegedly Refusing To Leave His Jail Cell As Sexual Assault Lawsuits Loom

The alleged behavior is reportedly causing delays in the proceedings.

Diddy is allegedly refusing to come out of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is causing delays in multiple alleged sexual assault lawsuits he's facing. Co-counsel for attorney Tony Buzbee made the allegation in a request for adjournment of a conference set for January 10th, 2025.

As caught by Meghann Cuniff, the letter reads: “We have been in negotiations with defendants' counsel regarding service of process, scheduling and case management across numerous related actions, and have faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service. We believe that we have now reached an agreement in principle with defendants' counsel but are continuing to work out scheduling details in this and other cases.” The request goes on to note that Buzbee won’t be available on January 10th and instead, suggests a date in February.

Diddy Attends MLS Game With DJ Khaled

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs during the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The latest drama comes after The Daily Mail reported that the Bad Boy mogul allegedly had a bit of a breakdown behind bars after being unable to get out on bond in time for the holidays. “With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now. Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him," a source told the outlet. They further alleged Diddy had to use meditation techniques to calm himself: “It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it." On the other hand, another source denied that story, claiming he's “staying strong in jail.”

Tony Buzbee’s Co-Counsel Accuses Diddy Of Staying In His Jail Cell

Diddy's trial in the alleged sex trafficking and racketeering case will begin in May 2025. Check out the latest filing from Tony Buzbee's co-counsel below.