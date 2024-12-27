Diddy & Luigi Mangione Are Reportedly Being Held In Separate Prison Units

Many folks have speculated whether or not they've linked up.

When folks heard that the alleged UnitedHealth CEO shooter Luigi Mangione would be in the same prison as Diddy, many of them assumed that they might get the chance to run into each other. Why do people care about this? We can't say for sure, but we imagine that it's just what happens when arguably the two biggest criminal cases in the United States right now cross over in the media. Well, it turns out that this potential meeting will not go down, as TMZ reports from alleged direct sources that they currently reside in completely different jail units right now.

For those unaware, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is where Luigi Mangione and Diddy are being held while their legal processes develop. While previous reports suggested that they would stay in the same block, TMZ reports that they have had no contact at all since they arrived. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss internal security procedures or the conditions of confinement for any individual, including housing assignments," the Federal Bureau of Prisons reportedly stated to the outlet.

Whether or not Luigi Mangione and Diddy interact in prison is the least of their worries, even if it's an easy pop culture story of interest for the public. In the latter's case, the most recent update when it comes to Sean Combs' federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering was his judge denying his legal team's claims that prosecutors purposefully leaked the Cassie footage. "Combs never considers the possibility that many people beyond Victim-1 and government agents likely had access to the video," Judge Arun Subramanian posited.