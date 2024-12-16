Diddy's Latest Judge Denies That Prosecutors Purposely Leaked The Harrowing Cassie Footage

Diddy argued that prosecutors were trying to "taint the jury pool."

Diddy's efforts to free himself from jail have not once been successful. Even though he's been trying to make his bail packages appealing, no judge has taken the bait. Because of this, he effectively and recently decided to back out of any further attempts in the future. "Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court's denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal. Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel's explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal."

That is part of the court filing that was sent in back on December 13. While Diddy is moving away from this plan, he recently tried a different approach. According to Billboard, an order was issued earlier today from the embattled mogul. In it, he was arguing that the physical assault footage against ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was leaked by prosecutors. He believes it was spread by them to "taint the jury pool," thus leading an unfair trial.

Diddy's Back Remains Up Against The Wall

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

However, Judge Arun Subramanian, the latest of the three to oversee this case, denied this. He's done so by shutting down Diddy's request to see this through in court hearings. Mr. Subramanian argues that he "doesn’t point to any sound basis for this conclusion." He adds, "Combs never considers the possibility that many people beyond Victim-1 and government agents likely had access to the video."

That includes "Combs’s team (who paid security officers at the Intercontinental Hotel “$100,000 in cash to destroy” the video) and hotel employees and contractors." Also in this denial, the judge made sure to make things clear regarding information and how to share it. "The court has already taken steps in this regard," he begins. "It is open to tailored applications for relief as this case continues. The court once again reminds the government and its agents that if specific information comes to light showing that they leaked prohibited information, action will be taken."