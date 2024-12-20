Suspected CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Moved To Same Prison As Diddy

There are now several famous inmates.

Luigi Mangione has become an overnight sensation in the most polarizing manner possible. The 26 year old has been arrested and accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood. He is now being transported to Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. If the MDC sounds familiar it's because it has also been the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs over the past few months. Both men are among the most famous inmates in the world, and they will be sharing the same prison.

Luigi Mangione was extradited to Manhattan on Thursday, December 19. He's been charged with one count of murder through the use of a firearm, and firearms offense. Mangione has also been charged with two counts of stalking Thompson in the days leading up to the latter's death on December 4. The murder suspect is also charged with a variety of different offenses in Manhattan and Pennsylvania. Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim for the Southern District of New York issued a statement detailing the accusations against Mangione. "It was murder, and Mangione now faces federal charges," Kim wrote. "This office and its law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our commitment to fight violence in whatever form it takes."

Diddy Has Been In MDC Since September 2024

Luigi Mangione has another connection to Diddy. He will be staying in the same prison, but he's also linked to the mogul through his legal representation. Mangione's attorney is Karen Friedman Agnifilo, the wife of Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo. Metropolitan Detention Center has an unsavory reputation among former inmates. The prison's conditions received lots of attention when Diddy's lawyers attempted to get him relocated. They cited the recent deaths detainee deaths. They also shared concerns from judges who believe MDC is not fit to ensure prison safety.