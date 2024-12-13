6ix9ine Reportedly Released From Prison After Violating Probation

As you may know, he has a lot of conditions to meet if he wants to stay out this time.

Few rappers have had such extensively covered and explosive run-ins with the law as 6ix9ine, and now he has a chance to right that wrong once and for all. For those unaware, he was recently in jail for violating the terms of his parole, which stems from his original implication in the RICO case against the Nine Trey Bloods gang. The New York artist is reportedly now free again as of Thursday (December 12), but he has a lot of conditions to meet if he wants to stay out. He's got a probation extension of a year, a home-stay order and electronic monitoring, the requirement of a full-time and lawful job, home address restrictions, and many other terms.

At least 6ix9ine is out and can begin work on his reformation without the pressures of prison, as his stay in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn came with its own controversies. Of course, this is sadly nothing new for him, as he always pops up in the headlines for some legal trouble. Maybe this will be the final straw in that long-running series, especially as career opportunities seem slim.

6ix9ine Is Reportedly Out Of Prison

Furthermore, as part of 6ix9ine's new probation conditions, it seems like he will have to step away from the mic. Since one of these terms requires a full-time and lawful job on top of so many other restrictions, it seems like a music career is out of the cards. Maybe he can find a way to loop around this presumed interpretation, which shouldn't be too hard to explain in legal terms. But nevertheless, we doubt that the court would feel comfortable with that level of visibility and exposure, especially as it hasn't really helped the debacle so far.