6ix9ine To Stay Isolated From Diddy In Jail While Rapper Awaits Release

6ix9ine is ready to get out of the MDC.

The infamous rainbow-haired rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, is currently in jail, with his location being the MDC in Brooklyn. The Metropolitan Detention Center is also where Diddy is as well, but both have very different futures ahead of them. As most of you know, the music mogul could receive a life sentence if found guilty of his sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Things still are not ideal for the Bushwick, Brooklyn rapper either, but he at least will be "out of custody" sooner than later. We say that because 6ix9ine's several violations of his previous supervised release cost him some surveillance of varying degree.

As of today, TMZ Hip Hop has learned about his sentence, and it will include 30 more days in prison. Then, after that is a month of home incarceration. Third will be another month of looser home detention. Finally, 6ix9ine will have to go through a month of curfew before being completely free. With this timeline, the controversial hitmaker will be all set before the first third of 2025 is over.

6ix9ine Inches Closer To "Freedom"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Something else we have come around to is that during these 30 days at the MDC, he will not be in the same section as Diddy. In fact, he's been isolated completely from him. This makes sense, though, as both are major figures in music and celebrities usually get the rest of inmates excited but not in the way you may think. TMZ Hip Hop says they were originally hearing rumors that both artists were in the same area when Tekashi was initially admitted.

Obviously, those are not true now. Finally, this report from the outlet reveals that the "GUMMO" MC is extremely unhappy at one of the most chaotic jails in the United States. However, he is happy that things are wrapping up at the MDC. It will be interesting to see if 6ix9ine will be able to follow the rules of his impending release.