6ix9ine Officially Sentenced For Violating Probation With Meth Use & More

MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine's legal issues continue.

Last month, 6ix9ine was taken into federal custody for violating probation. Allegedly, he tested positive for marijuana and meth, traveled to Las Vegas without approval, and failed to show up for mandatory drug tests. He's reportedly being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility as Diddy, where he'll remain for the next few weeks.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, 6ix9ine agreed to a plea deal earlier this week. He'll plead guilty to violating his supervised release terms and serve an additional 30 days in jail. He will also serve another year of probation.

Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When 6ix9ine is released, he'll be on house arrest for 90 days and be monitored electronically. He's also barred from traveling internationally and must give up his passport. The rapper is scheduled to formally agree to these terms during his next court hearing on November 12. Unfortunately, 6ix9ine was arrested just weeks after signing a massive deal with Kartel Records. A clause in the contract states that he must stay out of legal trouble. At the time of writing, it remains unclear if or how his arrest has impacted the deal.

While he's dealt with his fair share of legal issues in the past, 6ix9ine appeared confident in his ability to avoid trouble at the time. "No, [I'm not worried about staying out of trouble]," he told TMZ. "Because, I mean, like, if you know 6ix9ine, you know now, like, I'm squeaky clean." What do you think of 6ix9ine accepting a plea deal after allegedly violating the terms of his probation? What about him having to serve an additional month in jail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...