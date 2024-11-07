6ix9ine Agrees To Plea Deal After Violating Terms Of Probation

He will be sentenced later this month.

6ix9ine was so close. The rapper was only a few months away from being free of court supervision when he was arrested on October 29. He was penalized for failing multiple drug tests and failing to report plans to travel from his probation officer. 6ix9ine has spent the last week behind bars, but November 6 marked a notable development. Associated Press reports that the rapper agreed to a plea deal that would see him serve an additional month of jail time. The deal has also extended the terms of his probation by a year.

6ix9ine's plea deal was partially endorsed by a Manhattan federal judge. The deal, which was submitted in written form, suggests that the rapper should serve a month behind bars. Once he is released, he will be relegated to an additional month of home incarceration. From there, a month of home detention and a month of curfew. The plea deal also proposed that 6ix9ine be subject to electronic monitoring when he's on the outside. The rapper's sentencing will take place on November 12. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer told the Associated Press that he will administer the sentence as soon as 6ix9ine admits to his violations.

6ix9ine Will Be Officially Sentenced On November 12

DORAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

Engelmayer was the judge who previously sentenced 6ix9ine, and he expressed disappointment over the rapper's inability to stay clean. 6ix9ine apologized to Judge Engelmayer, and asserted he's not a "bad person" despite his actions. The "GUMMO" rapper has seemingly resolved his probation violation. He has not, however, resolved the lawsuit that was filed against him a month before his arrest. 6ix9ine was sued by his former girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, for leveling an "appalling campaign of abuse" against her.

Yailin La Más Viral accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse. She also claimed 6ix9ine stole money from her and used it to finance his own vices. "[He] used these misappropriated funds to pay for luxury expenses for his own entertainment," the lawsuit alleged. "[All] while manipulating, shaming and coercing [her] to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures." 6ix9ine posted Spanish text addressing the lawsuit on Instagram Live. He implied La Más Viral was trying to manipulate him with "fake press" and "gossip."