Tekashi 6ix9ine Taken Into Federal Custody

Not good for 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been taken into federal custody, according to a report by DJ Akademiks. The reason for the arrest is due to 6ix9ine allegedly "violating the conditions of his supervised release." Overall, 6ix9ine is someone who has been in a lot of trouble throughout his career, for a plethora of different reasons. Of course, many remember his case from 2018 which led to RICO charges. However, 6ix9ine snitched on pretty well all of his associates and he only got a few years in prison.

Since that time, Tekashi has remained in the headlines thanks to his various antics. From disrespecting the dead to going overseas and causing trouble in various countries, 6ix9ine has remained a polarizing figure. Moreover, he recently signed a deal with Kartel music, but, of course, now that he is in Federal Custody, that deal might not be worthy much, moving forward. As for this current arrest, there aren't too many details as to what exactly 6ix9ine did. However, there is no denying that Federal Custody is absolutely no joke.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Is In Trouble

There is no telling what this means for 6ix9ine right now. More details are certainly to come and we will be sure to share those with you. Having said all of that, this is a big story that for many, signifies the final days of 6ix9ine's stardom. Given 6ix9ine's history, it's clear that those predictions would probably be a bit premature. If there is one thing about Tekashi, it is that he can make headlines from just about anywhere.

There is no telling what this means for 6ix9ine right now. More details are certainly to come and we will be sure to share those with you. Having said all of that, this is a big story that for many, signifies the final days of 6ix9ine's stardom. Given 6ix9ine's history, it's clear that those predictions would probably be a bit premature. If there is one thing about Tekashi, it is that he can make headlines from just about anywhere.