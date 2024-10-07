Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs Massive New Record Deal With Kartel Music

The rapper is changing things up.

Tekashi 6ix9ine does not have the hit-making capabilities that he once showcased. The rapper used to be able to top the charts with Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap collabs. The more time that's passed, though, the harder it's become for 6ix9ine to generate interest in his music. He's a celebrity more than an artist. Which is why the rapper felt the need to switch gears and sign a record deal with a brand new label. TMZ confirmed that Tekashi 6ix9ine recently signed to Kartel Music, and plans to drop an album with regional Mexican artists.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's deal could potentially net him $6 million. His plan is to record an album that appeals to Spanish-language listeners. He also plans to tour it in Mexico, as well as Central and South America. TMZ analyzed the contract, and claimed that the rapper will be paid $1 million to complete an album with ten songs. He will subsequently be paid $250K for each concert date. All added up, this could result in the aforementioned $6 million. An impressive chunk of change for someone who, as was previously stated, has stalled on the hip hop charts. The deal came with specific conditions, however. Tekashi 6ix9ine cannot run into legal troubles, or get arrested, during the making of the album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's New Deal Could Net Him $6 Million

This is not the first time Tekashi 6ix9ine has catered to his Latino audience. His dropped a reggaeton album titled Leyenda Viva in 2023. It boasted appearances from stars like Angel Dior, Grupo Firme and Bulin 47. In addition to the album, 6ix9ine recorded collaborations with reggaeton star Anuel AA on his debut English-language album, Dummy Boy, in 2018. He has always been mindful of his worldwide audience, as he told fans via Instagram Live. He called out critics who claimed he switched up for clout. The rapper also asserted that he should be able to cater to different groups.

"You know how many Spanish n**gas is born and raised," he asserted. "In the whole of New York City? What ya’ll trying to say, Spanish n**gas can’t eat? When you Spanish, you can only make reggaeton? It’s our culture, too, n**ga." Tekashi 6ix9ine's Spanish-language music has not been met with critical acclaim. That said, it hasn't slowed him down. He recently dropped a diss song for his ex-girlfriend in Spanish. His upcoming album is set to be his most concentrated attempt at crossover success yet.

