6ix9ine Takes Massive L As Lil Tjay Blesses His Ex With A Chain

6ix9ine has had a rough few months.

6ix9ine is by far one of the most hated rappers of all time. Overall, you have to do a lot of bad things in order to get a designation like that. However, as it pertains to Tekashi, it most certainly rings true. During his Linsanity run in 2018, Tekashi was getting involved in all sorts of disrespectful antics. Subsequently, he went to prison following a RICO case and was out in less than a year. From there, he amped up the disrespect as he made fun of the deaths of King Von and Pop Smoke.

Since that time, 6ix9ine has fallen off popularity-wise. That said, he still makes music. He was in the Dominican Republic for quite some time as he focused on making Latin ballads. Now, however, he is back in the United States and is trying to get back on the rap wave. Having said that, his return has not been well received. In fact, it seems like Lil Tjay is looking to take shots at the artist. Below, you can see that he met up with 6ix9ine's ex. He even graced her with a new chain, which feels like a huge diss, especially to someone like Tekashi.

Not Good For 6ix9ine

When it comes to 6ix9ine, you can tell that there is a general disdain amongst his peers. Very few mainstream artists have embraced Tekashi, apart from Kodak Black. With that in mind, it will be difficult for him to gain any kind of momentum with his return to rap. Although he knows how to market himself, and that could prove to be an incredibly useful skill for him, moving forward.