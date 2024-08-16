6ix9ine Makes His Return To Instagram With New Music And A New Hairstyle

6ix9ine is at it again.

6ix9ine is an artist who has always been incredibly polarizing and for good reason. Overall, his natural state of being has always been to just troll and let the rest figure itself out. At this stage in his career, he holds very little relevance in hip-hop. However, he does make Latin music now and mostly operates within the confines of the Dominican Republic. Recently, Tekashi made his return to the United States where fans are wondering what his next move will be.

Well, as you can see down below, 6ix9ine is officially back on social media and he has brought with him a whole new hairstyle. Fans remember him for his long hair that was rainbow-colored. Now, he is simply going for something much more basic and refined. Meanwhile, he also previewed some new music, although it is clear he just does not have the juice he used to have years ago. One has to wonder how much longer the charade will go on for.

6ix9ine Is Back

With very few industry connections left, 6ix9ine is a social pariah in the game. This was certainly true in 2018, but it is even more accurate in 2024. The man isn't even Celtics Shaq. He's Melo on the Lakers. That said, 6ix9ine is a genius when it comes to marketing, so we're sure he will figure something out if the sales figures come in a bit too low for his liking.