6ix9ine's Spotify Picture Replaced With A Rat

It appears 6ix9ine's account has been hacked.

It appears that 6ix9ine's Spotify account has been hacked, as the rapper's picture on the platform shows his face edited over a rat with an Instagram username below it. When checking out the page, the hacker's last post is flooded with fans laughing about the move. Older comments on the same post mention them having done something similar with Lil Peep as well. As of 10:00 AM on Wednesday morning, 6ix9ine has yet to update the image.

The idea of 6ix9ine being a snitch has been viral since he infamously testified against the Nine Trey Gang back in 2019 to avoid serious prison time. He had been facing federal RICO and firearms charges, including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery. Altogether, he was facing the possibility of life in prison.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel. Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal. Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The hacking is the latest in a series of unfortunate events 6ix9ine has been dealing with. Last month, he lost a copyright infringement case related to his song “Stoopid." The United States District Court ruled against him in a lawsuit brought by Seth Gordon regarding the use of Gordon's “Yung Gordon Intro." The court ruled he would have to turn over profits from the song, “Stoopid,” and use further profits from his album Dummy Boy to cover the default judgment. Additionally, he lost his Bentley and Lamborghini at an IRS auction for "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." He was also arrested for allegedly assaulting two music producers as well as for domestic violence regarding an alleged incident with his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.

Image via Spotify