6ix9ine's Florida Home Gets Raided By IRS Agents

Earlier today, some footage of what appeared to be 6ix9ine's vehicles surfaced online, along with claims that they had been seized by officials. At the time, it was unconfirmed exactly why the vehicles were no longer in the rapper's possession. A slip on his windshield, however, provided fans with plenty of clues. It stated that they were seized for "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes."

This seems to check out, as new reports reveal that the IRS paid a visit to his Lake Worth, FL home today. According to TMZ, federal agents pulled up while 6ix9ine wasn't home and seized several of his belongings. It remains unclear what, besides his vehicles, the agents confiscated. When asked for a statement on the debacle, his attorney Lance Lazzaro just told the outlet, "We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time."

6ix9ine's Cars Seized By Federal Agents

The outlet reports that the rainbow-haired rapper isn't currently in the States. Apparently, he's still sorting out his legal issues in the Dominican Republic. A few months back, he was arrested for alleged assault after a recording studio run-in and was promptly released. Per the terms of his release, however, he was ordered to stay in the DR for at least six months. Another mandatory condition of his release was that he attend anger management classes. He appears to be doing that, albeit not enjoying it much.

As for what the MC's been up to outside of his legal drama, he recently teased an upcoming collaboration with NBA YoungBoy. In a clip shared on social media in February, the two of them chatted about new music on a FaceTime call, though details of that have not yet been revealed. What do you think of IRS agents reportedly pulling up to 6ix9ine's home to confiscate his belongings? What about them seizing his cars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

