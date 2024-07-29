6ix9ine Hit With Harsh Penalty Following "Stoopid" Copyright Judgement

Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
6ix9ine is in more financial trouble.

6ix9ine has lost a copyright infringement case related to his song “Stoopid" after the United States District Court ruled against him in a lawsuit brought by Seth Gordon. The case settles around the use of Gordon's “Yung Gordon Intro" musical composition, for which he owns the copyright registration. The radio drop plays for nine seconds at the beginning of the track.

The case came down to a default judgment against 6ix9ine, as the controversial rapper failed to respond to the lawsuit in an appropriate amount of time. In addition to turning over profits from the song, “Stoopid,” he must also use profits from his album Dummy Boy to cover the judgment. The damages amount to 1/13th of the profits from the album, amounting to $61,538.46. He'll also have to pay Gordon's legal fees, which add up to another $12,000.

6ix9ine Appears In Court For Arraignment In Assault Case

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi. 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County. Courthouse on August 22, 2018, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time 6ix9ine has dealt with legal and financial woes. Last week, he made headlines by losing a Bentley and Lamborghini at an IRS auction. The Bently went for $85,500 while the Lamborghini sold for $175,043. The vehicles were seized back in April after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.

Before the domestic violence incident, 6ix9ine was also arrested in October for allegedly assaulting two music producers at a hotel in the Dominican Republic. Years before that, he famously pleaded guilty to nine charges after a racketeering arrest, including conspiracy to commit murder. In doing so, he testified against other Nine Trey gang members and he was sentenced to just two years in prison. Be on the lookout for further updates on 6ix9ine on HotNewHipHop.

