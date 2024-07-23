6ix9ine Officially Loses His Cars After Being Auctioned Off By The IRS

The IRS took his paint-splattered whips in April.

6ix9ine's career continues to be in a tailspin after losing two cars at a recent IRS auction (no pun intended). According to XXL, the GSA (General Services Administration) closed of the bidding war for the Bushwick, Brooklyn native's 2019 Lamborghini Urus and his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The final price for each high-performance luxury vehicle are as follows. For the Lambo SUV, the winning bidder is taking it home for $175,043. There were a total of 30 people making offers. Then, for the massive coupe, the final number hit $85,500 with 16 vying for it. Originally, both automobiles were listed at $20,000 on July 8. Overall, it is a little surprising that they did not sell for a little more.

However, these brands do poorly with depreciation. Furthermore, with each car having in a paint-splattered wrap on top of an over-the-top paint job, it does begin to make sense. If you remember, 6ix9ine had these vehicles seized by the IRS from his Lake Worth, Florida home this past April. He was not on the premises when the division of the U.S. Treasury department swooped in. Several videos of the cars being shown after the fact went quite viral as well.

6ix9ine Loses His Two Cars For Over $260,000 At Hands Of IRS

This all stems from a $9,825,000 lawsuit back in 2021 from Alexis Salaberrios, an exotic dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. She was struck by a bottle thrown by 6ix9ine after he was allegedly called a rat by someone at the club. It led to that outburst and Salaberrios receiving a nasty head injury. All of this continues to beg a lot of questions surrounding the future of 6ix9ine.