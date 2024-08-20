6ix9ine Kicks Off New Era With Celebratory New Single "Wassup"

The rapper isn't going anywhere.

6ix9ine has seemingly got nine lives. Fans thought his career was over when he got out of prison, but he stuck around dropped hits. The artist's profile within hip-hop dimmed somewhat when he pivoted to latin trap with 2023's Leyenda Viva, but he's back with a brand new look and new sound. 6ix9ine is planning a major return to the genre that made him, and the music video for "Wassup" proves that he's going all in. The artist uploaded the video to Instagram teasing the expiration of his house arrest. "10 more days left of house arrest," he wrote. "Back outside."

"Wassup" is a hybrid of the styles that 6ix9ine has been playing with in recent years. He's rapping hard over the instrumental, and talking his usual trash. Musically, though, the song is a departure from iconic singles like "GOOBA" and "GUMMO." Where earlier songs featured a screaming chorus and aggressive beat, "Wassup" is more mellow. It features a stuttering instrumental reminiscent of the latin trap that 6ix dabbled in last year. The chorus also sees the artist a more melodic chorus than usual. He even slathers his vocals in Autotune to further sell the song's accessibility. It's not 6ix9ine's most attention grabbing release in terms of catchiness, but it does serve as a good reintroduction. And a teaser of what's to come on his upcoming album, Blackballed.

