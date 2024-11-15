6ix9ine Has No Choice But To Finally Get A Real Job

6ix9ine will seemingly have to hang the mic up if he wants a successful probation.

For those unaware, 6ix9ine finds himself in yet another legal bind following his arrest just a few weeks ago for violating his probation conditions, which made him spend around 45 days behind bars. Authorities originally gave a two-year sentence in the RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods, whom he provided information on in order to avoid decades in prison. But this also came with a supervised release, during which the New York rapper engaged in various behaviors that violated its terms. These include failing drug tests, various physical altercations, unauthorized travel from Florida to Las Vegas, and not reporting to his probation officer.

Furthermore, Judge Paul Engelmayer extended 6ix9ine's probation by one year after this 45-day stint, complete with electronic monitoring and a year of home confinement. According to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, the judge added more conditions to the probation on Thursday (November 14). These include a full-time and lawful job unless excused by his probation officer and prompt updates to this official about any employment changes. The P.O. must also approve the provocateur's living location and receive updates on any changes to his address or arrangements with a ten-day notice.

6ix9ine Performing In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

In addition, these new probation conditions bar 6ix9ine from contact with criminally involved individuals or people with a history of felony conviction, unless his probation officer approves it. He cannot own guns, ammunition, or other dangerous weapons, and must notify his P.O. of any arrests or interactions with law enforcement within 72 hours. Not only that, but the court ordered the 28-year-old to participate in an outpatient program for mental health, continue taking prescribed medication unless otherwise determined by a healthcare provider, and give his probation officer access to any financial information upon request.