Federal Agencies Launch "Operation" At Jail Where Diddy Is Awaiting Trial

Investigators from several federal agencies launched an “interagency operation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday as Diddy remains behind bars at the infamous New York City jail. In a statement provided to the Associated Press, the Bureau of Prisons said the operation is “designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn."

The agency also noted in a statement on Monday that there was "no active threat" and instead, the operation had been pre-planned for some time. They declined to add further details about the operation “in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation.”

MDC Brooklyn has gained an infamous reputation for allegations of having horrible living conditions, there being numerous acts of violence and murders among inmates, staffing shortages, and more. Diddy attempted to avoid having to stay in the jail, but a judge ruled against him getting out on bail.