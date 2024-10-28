Federal Agencies Launch "Operation" At Jail Where Diddy Is Awaiting Trial

"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
The operation was conducted to maintain a "safe environment."

Investigators from several federal agencies launched an “interagency operation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday as Diddy remains behind bars at the infamous New York City jail. In a statement provided to the Associated Press, the Bureau of Prisons said the operation is “designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn."

The agency also noted in a statement on Monday that there was "no active threat" and instead, the operation had been pre-planned for some time. They declined to add further details about the operation “in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation.”

Diddy's Lawyer Speaks With The Media Outside Of His Arraignment

Marc Agnifilo, lawyer for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy." Combs, arrives at federal court for his client's arraignment on September 17, 2024, in New York. Combs' arrest late September 16 follows a raid in March by armed federal agents on his luxury properties in Miami and Los. Angeles that had suggested an investigation into him was underway. Details of the charges against Combs are expected to be revealed on September 17. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

MDC Brooklyn has gained an infamous reputation for allegations of having horrible living conditions, there being numerous acts of violence and murders among inmates, staffing shortages, and more. Diddy attempted to avoid having to stay in the jail, but a judge ruled against him getting out on bail.

Authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. He's already pleaded not guilty while also denying all other allegations he's faced in recent months. He's also far from the first high-profile inmate at MDC Brooklyn. The location has also been home to R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

