Diddy's Lawyers Allege That Homeland Security Has "Illicit" Deal With Media Outlets

Diddy's legal team continues to call their situation a witch hunt.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is still fighting to hold prosecutors accountable for what they allege is corrupt practices with the press. Their latest argument, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, comes in the form of a new letter emphasizing their belief of the importance of a gag order in this criminal case. For those unaware, this is a measure to block confidential trial information from disseminating publicly, and the defense wants this to remedy what they alleged is a government leak to certain media outlets. As for this new letter, they point to a New York Post article. For it, the publication reportedly spoke to an alleged "federal law enforcement source who is involved in the [government's] investigation."

In the article itself, the alleged government source claims that the alleged videos and photos of Diddy's alleged criminal behavior that the New York Post described to the source are "consistent with the videos [they] have." The alleged agent also claimed that their responsibility is to determine the illegality of the parties supposedly depicted in these rumored videos. In addition, the alleged source said that they wouldn't investigate this matter concerning the parties if there weren't crimes allegedly taking place.

Diddy's Legal Team Continues To Accuse The Government Of False Leaks

"The federal agent's statements clearly constitute 'opinion[s]' by a 'government agent' that have a 'substantial likelihood... [of] interfer[ing] with a fair trial or otherwise prejudic[ing] the due due administration of justice.' L. Crim. R. 23.1(a)," Diddy's legal team wrote. "Indeed, the statements are 'opinion[s] as to the accused's guilt or innocence or as to the merits of the case or the evidence in the case,' which as 'presumptively' prejudicial. L. Crim R. 23.1(d)(7). The statements also reflect that the agent has access to possible grand jury material in the form of videos and other potential evidence."

Also, Diddy's attorneys alleged that the discussion of the alleged videos is completely false. "There are no videos of people having sex at parties, nor has the Government alleged this as part of the Indictment." They claim that the Department of Homeland Security formed an allegedly "illicit partnership with different press outlets... to ruin this man's ability to get a fair trial." The government previously denied these allegations, and the Bad Boy mogul continues to maintain his alleged innocence.