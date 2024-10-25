Chris Brown Accuser Shares Disturbing New Details Of Alleged Rape At Diddy Party

"Chris Brown: A History of Violence" drops later this month.

Later this month, Investigation Discovery is set to unveil its new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The doc will explore the allegations of abuse coming from several women, including one alleged victim who accuses Brown of sexual assault. According to the Daily Beast, the anonymous woman claims that the alleged assault took place at one of Diddy's yacht parties.

At the event, she alleges that Brown led her to a bedroom where the alleged assault took place. “Chris Brown raped me... And I can say that, and I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn’t. It was. It was rape," she alleges. She also alleges that Brown drugged her, and kissed her repeatedly in attempts to stifle her cries.

Woman Recalls Allegedly Being Assaulted By Chris Brown On Yacht

The woman went on to hit Brown with a $20 million lawsuit after the alleged assault, which was eventually dismissed. This was due to "conflicting text message records," according to the Daily Beast, and her lawyer Ariel Mitchell withdrawing from the case. At the time, Brown had fired back at the woman's lawsuit by alleging that texts and voicemails she sent after the alleged encounter proved that she was lying. Allegedly, these messages showed her trying to hang out with Brown again, saying positive things about their alleged encounter, and more.