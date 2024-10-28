Chris Brown Accuser Clarifies Diddy Wasn't Involved In Her Assault Allegation

The woman says Diddy was "really nice."

A woman identified as Jane Doe, who has previously accused Chris Brown of allegedly drugging and raping her in a $20 million lawsuit, has made a key clarification about Diddy after alleging that the incident took place at a yacht party outside of his mansion in Miami in December 2020. Page Six reports that they've seen a preview of Investigation Discovery's upcoming documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, and that the woman describes Diddy as a "really nice" person.

Ariel Mitchell, a lawyer for Jane Doe, alleged to Page Six that Diddy was on the yacht at the time. “The yacht was docked behind his house on Star Island. We now believe he may have owned the yacht or chartered it,” she told the outlet. “We have not been able to confirm that’s why we did not specify the type of ownership.”

Read More: Chris Brown Accuser Shares Disturbing New Details Of Alleged Rape At Diddy Party

Diddy Performs With Chris Brown In Miami

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Chris Brown perform at the BET-SOS Saving Ourselves. Help for Haiti Benefit Concert at American Airlines Arena on February 5, 2010, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

As for Jane Doe's allegation, she says in the documentary: “I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I’m standing there, I did start to feel kind tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.” She further claims Brown then took her to a bedroom on the boat where the alleged assault took place. “I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’ and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me,” she alleged, “I didn’t want it and he’s kissing me from stopping me from talking … I was so disgusted.”