Sage The Gemini Responds To Woman Who Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted By Him At Chris Brown's Home

Chris Brown has yet to comment.

It seems that Cassie coming forward and speaking out against Diddy is inspiring other women to come forward. According to a repost from AllHipHop's Instagram, club hitmaker Sage The Gemini is now being accused of sexual assault. Chris Brown is also being roped into these same accusations by TikTok content creator, Hana Katana. According to theJasmineBrand, she uploaded an emotional video to the platform explaining to her audience what happened, as well as to make everyone aware that Sage and Brown "are r*pists".

Katana says that this all went down in 2016 when she was 18 at Chris Brown's home. Additionally, Breezy was also being accused of r*ping her friend. She allegedly was 16 and under the influence on a separate occasion from hers. She doesn't explain why or how she got involved with them, but she says that she should have never been there to begin with. Katana says she was forced to sign an NDA to make it seem like this alleged act of sexual assault was consensual. The reason this happened was because she needed a ride home, had no money, and that Sage was going to pay for her Uber ride.

Sage The Gemini Calls Cap On Potentially Damning Allegations

After all of these posts, the "Gas Pedal" rapper seemed pretty chill and unbothered. In multiple IG Story posts, he appears to react to Hana's claims. "Only people she not Lyin to is the police cuz they don’t give our careers! #FindANewHustle", he wrote. Later, he seemed to joke about her just now coming out and making such serious allegations. "When I ruptured my patellar tendon I called emergency services the same day!". Sage The Gemini then signed off with one last quip, "Internet could sell you a foot if they said you could walk faster". Regardless of how he views these words, it will be interesting to see what happens next.