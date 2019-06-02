sexual assault claims
- MusicTakeoff Sexual Assault Lawsuit Persists, Mother Will Serve As DefendantThe lawsuit was originally made in August 2020, after the supposed incident took place in July of 2020. By Zachary Horvath
- TVArmie Hammer’s Alleged Cannibalistic Tendencies Exposed In “House Of Hammer” Docuseries TrailerThe Discovery+ original was co-produced by Casey Hammer and will premiere on September 2nd.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former ABC ProducerShelley Ross says the CNN anchor greeted her at a 2005 party by squeezing her behind, in front of her husband.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureDiplo Postgame Concert For Orioles' Fans Gets Canceled After Sexual Allegations MountDiplo was just hit with a second allegation of sexual assault.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeMarilyn Manson Faces Fourth Sexual Assault AllegationModel Ashley Morgan Smithline is the fourth woman who has come out against singer Marilyn Manson.By Joe Abrams
- MusicSoulja Boy Faces New Domestic Violence Allegations: ReportThe rapper is facing allegations from a former romantic partner, who filed a civil lawsuit today in Los Angeles against him. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJames Franco Called A "Sexual Predator" And Seth Rogen An "Enabler" By Charlyne YiThe three worked together on Franco’s film “The Disaster Artist” in 2017. By hnhh
- MusicKehlani Shows Support To Woman Accusing Actor Kaalan Walker Of Sexual AssaultThe Oakland native jumped to the defense of a woman who pressed charges against actor Kaalan Walker. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLawyer Seeks Investigation Into T.I. & Tiny Sexual Assault Allegations: ReportA lawyer representing 11 different women with allegations is seeking to launch a full criminal investigation into the couple's history. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse AllegationsThe rapper is planning to take legal action against his former personal assistant accusing him of sexual assault. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureWendy Williams' Date Rape Story Questioned By Sherrick's Wife: "It's Hard To Believe"After opening up about sexual violence she faced at the hands of R&B singer Sherrick, the singer's widow is now chiming in to question the story. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureAlexander Wang Calls Sexual Assault Allegations "False & Fabricated"Wang continues to insist that the claims are fake, despite already being blackballed from some fashion spaces. By hnhh
- TVJoe Exotic Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted In Prison, Begs Trump For PardonThe former zookeeper is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other criminal charges.By Noor Lobad
- GossipOrlando Brown Accuses Michael Jackson, Will Smith Of Sexual Assault In VideoOrlando Brown returns with wild accusations that target Will Smith and the late Michael Jackson. The actor claims to be one of their sons.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGigi Hadid Dismissed From Jury Selection In Harvey Weinstein CaseGigi Hadid has been cleared from any jury duties. By Chantilly Post
- NewsKevin Spacey Recently Interrogated For U.K. Groping AllegationsKevin Spacey was questioned by the Scotland Yard. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Wants Groping Case Tossed Over Victim's "Warped Mental State"Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyers want the case tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Met Face-To-Face With Accuser After Groping IncidentCuba Gooding Jr. met up with his accuser right after he groped her. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Surviving R. Kelly" Takes Home Best Documentary At 2019 MTV Awards"Surviving R. Kelly" made a significant impact. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDisgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Resurfaces For Groping TrialKevin Spacey makes his first appearance in groping trial. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSoccer Star Neymar Jr Blasts Rape Claims & Calls It ExtortionThe soccer star says it's fake news. By Aida C.