Takeoff Sexual Assault Lawsuit Persists, Mother Will Serve As Defendant

Takeoff's loss was already a lot for his mother to deal with. Now she has to be involved with a separate lawsuit. Titiana Davenport, the caregiver of Kirsnick Ball, is going to be called to court to speak on his behalf for a sexual assault lawsuit back in 2020. According to AllHipHop, the paperwork was filed in August of that year at the Los Angeles Superior Court. A supposed night of hedonism turned sour for a woman who was at a party with Takeoff.

The night of the unwarranted sexual advances took place on June 23, 2020, at an Encino home. According to the lawsuit, the woman claims that the late rapper took quite a few chances to force himself onto her. She explicitly was not interested. But, when they got into a bedroom, that is when Takeoff was supposedly successful. The Georgia artist denied any of his actions.

Takeoff's Mom Must Speak For Him Now

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 01: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Now, this evening is being brought back to light. Since Takeoff cannot appear in court, Titiana will replace him. There has been no information on when she will be making her up to the courthouse yet. On top of this, Titiana is still awaiting an answer on the lawsuit she filed against the bowling alley where her son was murdered.

