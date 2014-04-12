For those unfamiliar, Sage The Gemini is an emerging emcee from Fairfield, California. He's also of part Richmond, CA's HBK (Heartbreak) Gang, which is home to IAMSU!, P-Lo, Skipper, CJ, Rossi, Jay Ant and Kool John as well.

The last we heard of Sage was his late February single "Down On Your Luck", which features August Alsina on the assist. It'll be included on his debut studio album, titled Remember Me, which is expected to drop on March 25th, 2014. Stay tuned for updates on Gemini's career, y'all - he's just getting started in this rap game. (Hit up hbksage.com for more information.)