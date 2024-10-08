Sage The Gemini Hit With Rape Allegations Stemming From Stay At Chris Brown's Home

Sage The Gemini Visits Music Choice
Sage The Gemini previously denied the allegation.

Sage The Gemini is facing a sexual assault allegation from a woman who accuses him of raping her at Chris Brown's house back in 2017. She had gone public with the allegation in a viral TikTok post from last month, but according to TMZ, has now filed an official police report in Los Angeles. “I was raped at Chris Brown’s house by his friend Sage the Gemini. Yes, I know I should have never been at Chris Brown’s house in the first place," she alleged on TikTok. She added that she was just 18 years old at the time.

Sage previously denied the allegations in a series of posts on his Instagram Story, last month. "Only people she not Lyin to is the police cuz they don’t give our careers! #FindANewHustle", he wrote at the time. In more posts, he added: "When I ruptured my patellar tendon I called emergency services the same day!" as well as, "Internet could sell you a foot if they said you could walk faster."

Sage The Gemini Attends The NAACP Image Awards

In the alleged victim's TikTok post, she also called out Diddy regarding his recent arrest on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to those crimes and plans to argue his case in court. He currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. His next attempt at getting out on bail will come later this week.

TikTok User Comes Forward With Allegation

As for Chris Brown, his own allegations are set to be the subject of a new documentary from Investigative Discovery, later this month. It will be titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence and air on October 27. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sage The Gemini on HotNewHipHop.

