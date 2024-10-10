Chris Brown Accuser Reveals Identity Ahead Of New Documentary

BYCaroline Fisher217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amiri : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Liziane Gutierrez is ready to share her story with the world.

Later this month, Investigation Discovery is scheduled to release a new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The doc will go over the R&B artist's past, which is filled with allegations of domestic violence, assault, and more. It will also delve into some of his alleged victims' experiences, the lasting impact of his alleged abuse, and more.

A new accuser appeared in a trailer for the documentary, though her identity was hidden. Now, she's come forward to reveal herself on Instagram. In a lengthy post, Liziane Gutierrez announces her participation in the doc, some of the criticism she's previously faced for sharing her story, and more. "Lier, clout chaser, ridiculous are just same of the things I have heard over the years since I decided to tell what happened to me. I’m not sure if Im psychologically ready to face the consequences of appearing in this documentary including financial consequences since I signed a non disclosure agreement," she alleged.

Read More: Sage The Gemini Hit With Rape Allegations Stemming From Stay At Chris Brown's Home

Liziane Gutierrez Shares Lengthy Message About Participating In Upcoming Chris Brown Documentary

Despite this, Gutierrez says she feels a responsibility to speak up. “Several women agreed to participate and share their stories. We all went through a similar situation. We cant be against domestic violence and simply ignore some cases or even worse blame the victim,” she alleged. Chris Brown: A History of Violence will air on ID on October 27, according to Variety. Immediately after the doc, Sunny Hostin will lead a discussion about intimate partner violence.

What do you think of one of the women set to appear in an upcoming Chris Brown documentary coming forward on social media? What about her message about some of the backlash she's received over the years for sharing her story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chris Brown Accuser Seeks $16 Million After Singer Allegedly Ignores Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...