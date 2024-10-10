Chris Brown Accuser Reveals Identity Ahead Of New Documentary

Liziane Gutierrez is ready to share her story with the world.

Later this month, Investigation Discovery is scheduled to release a new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The doc will go over the R&B artist's past, which is filled with allegations of domestic violence, assault, and more. It will also delve into some of his alleged victims' experiences, the lasting impact of his alleged abuse, and more.

A new accuser appeared in a trailer for the documentary, though her identity was hidden. Now, she's come forward to reveal herself on Instagram. In a lengthy post, Liziane Gutierrez announces her participation in the doc, some of the criticism she's previously faced for sharing her story, and more. "Lier, clout chaser, ridiculous are just same of the things I have heard over the years since I decided to tell what happened to me. I’m not sure if Im psychologically ready to face the consequences of appearing in this documentary including financial consequences since I signed a non disclosure agreement," she alleged.

Liziane Gutierrez Shares Lengthy Message About Participating In Upcoming Chris Brown Documentary

Despite this, Gutierrez says she feels a responsibility to speak up. “Several women agreed to participate and share their stories. We all went through a similar situation. We cant be against domestic violence and simply ignore some cases or even worse blame the victim,” she alleged. Chris Brown: A History of Violence will air on ID on October 27, according to Variety. Immediately after the doc, Sunny Hostin will lead a discussion about intimate partner violence.