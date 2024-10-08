Chris Brown Accuser Seeks $16 Million After Singer Allegedly Ignores Lawsuit

The accuser claims he served Brown twice.

Chris Brown is caught up in another legal conflict. The pop star has been called out by a former assault accuser over an incident dating back to February 2023. The accuser, Abe Diaw, alleges that Chris Brown smashed a bottle of liquor over his head during a confrontation at a nightclub. Diaw filed a lawsuit due to the injuries he suffered, but allegedly heard nothing in return. The Blast reports that Diaw is now seeking a $16 million default judgement. This is due to the fact that Breezy has allegedly ignored the lawsuit. The accuser goes as far as to claim he served the singer at his residence twice, in February and April.

Abe Diaw's motion lays out the specifics of the Chris Brown situation as he sees it. "[Brown] has failed to file any response," the document reads. "To the complaint or the first amended complaint, exceeding the statutory time limit for doing so." He goes on to accuse Brown of being "non-compliant," and cites the number of days since he was allegedly served. "As of October 1, 2024," he adds. "It has been 141 days since the defendant was served with the first amended complaint."

Chris Brown Was Allegedly Served Back In February

Abe Diaw claims to have suffered a number of serious injuries from Chris Brown's alleged attack. In the court documents, he claims that he was knocked unconscious by the broken bottle. He also claims that the singer stomped on his body following the initial strike. Diaw went on cite doctor's reports regarding his physical condition. In particular, the torn ligaments and head injuries he allegedly suffered as a result. The lawsuit was initially filed in October 2023. As of October 2024, however, the accuser is seeking $16 million in damages for "injuries and losses suffered."

Chris Brown's public image is not squeaky clean at the moment. While the singer has a laundry list of allegations and lawsuits scattered over the last decade, the impending release of a documentary has really shined a light on his complicated personal life. The doc is titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. It will premiere on the ID channel on October 27. It will also include interviews with several of the people who have accused Brown of crimes over the years.

