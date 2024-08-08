Chris Brown Fans Defend Victoria Monet After Backlash For Attending His Show

Many celebrity supporters of Chris Brown often get dragged given his abusive history, and his fans are tired of this obsession.

Whenever a celebrity shouts out or supports Chris Brown publicly, some fan backlash is sure to follow. We saw this example recently with Kehlani's selfie with him given his abusive history, as fans dragged her for implicitly ignoring this stain on his career. But it's also clear that these confirmed incidents (albeit with some subsequent allegations) happened long ago, and that both Breezy and his fanbase want to move on past these blemishes. For example, his die-hards recently blasted the haters for attacking Victoria Monét, who recently attended one of his shows. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, it's clear that the conflict occurs between fans and detractors, not between the Virginia native and his relationships with other artists.

As such, it's important to understand that the stardom of Chris Brown is a pretty unmovable object, and fan backlash is not quite the unstoppable force that they want it to be, for better or worse. Perhaps it would be more useful for fans to simply not engage with him online rather than demand others to drag him, and for hardcore supporters to understand and validate why people can't rock with him like they do. After all, there is a lot more controversy to deal with, such as recent lawsuits over alleged backstage brawls. Yet prevailing narratives from over a decade ago continue to muddy more present and actionable issues at this point.

Victoria Monet Attends Chris Brown Show: See Replies For Defenses & Detractors

Nevertheless, we doubt that this controversy over Chris Brown will ever truly end, and fans will simply have to be steadfast in their belief. Elsewhere, his collaborator Lo's murder case might develop in a more speedy fashion soon, as authorities captured his alleged murderer after being on the most wanted list. "I commend the men and women of the Marshals Service and our partners for the capture of Deshawn Davis," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis stated. "It is our hope that this apprehension brings justice to his victims and safety to the community."