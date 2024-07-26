Chris Brown Dances On Diddy’s 50-Foot Bed In Resurfaced Clip: Watch

According to social media users, Chris Brown looked uncomfortable.

For months now, Diddy's been wrapped up in a great deal of legal drama. Aside from being at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation, the mogul is also currently facing various lawsuits. He's accused of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. Diddy denies the allegations.

Regardless, his legal saga has meant trouble for both him and anyone who's been associated with him in the past. Recently, for example, old footage of Chris Brown attending one of his parties resurfaced online. Already, it's resulted in a fair bit of clowning. In the clip, Breezy is seen being reluctantly pulled onto a 50-foot bed in Diddy's yard and dancing.

This appears to be the same comically large bed shown in the footage that went viral earlier this week and resulted in plenty of wild speculation. "Why tf do you have a bed this big?" one X user wonders. "Can tell bro was uncomfortable but didn't wanna make a scene," another says of Brown. Of course, nothing else too interesting happens in the clip, but it’s only compounded ongoing speculation about Diddy. As for Brown, he's dealing with his own legal issues at the moment, after an alleged backstage brawl after his "11:11" tour stop in Forth Worth.