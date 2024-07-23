Diddy Gets Clowned For Alleged 50-Foot Backyard Bed

Fans are having a field day with the claim that Diddy has a huge bed in his backyard.

A video claiming to show off Diddy's backyard is going viral on social media, as it alleges that the Bad Boy mogul owns a massive 50-foot outdoor bed. The clip shows off the all-white bed, which is surrounded by other matching outdoor furniture. It comes as Diddy has been facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations in recent months.

One user responded to the viral video on X (formerly Twitter) by writing: "Imagine a Blacklight on them sheets. Freaky ahh n***a." Another pondered: "Bro what do rich people do about bugs and bad weather? I always wondered when I see furniture outside." One more user wrote: "No one is talking about how it’s outside. Idk why but that’s outrageously freaky." Others shared Kendrick Lamar's cover artwork for his Drake diss song, "Not Like Us."

Diddy Performs During MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The clip comes after Diddy returned to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his daughter Chance’s 18th birthday. “My babygirl turned 18 today,” Combs captioned a photo of his daughter. “I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you. @myfancychance." It's his first post since scrubbing his account after posting an apology video to his ex, Cassie. That move was in response to the leaking of a video from 2016 that showed Diddy physically beating her in the hallway of a hotel in Los Angeles. In his apology, Diddy claimed to have sought professional help for his behavior and said he's "committed to be a better man each and every day." "I’m not asking for forgiveness," he said. "I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy's Alleged Backyard Bed Goes Viral