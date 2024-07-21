Diddy Celebrates His Daughter Chance's Birthday On Instagram Amid Social Media Return

Diddy came back to Instagram not too long ago, and while he hasn't posted much, it seems like he's not addressing any of his allegations.

Diddy is slowly but surely getting back to regular social media posts, it seems. Moreover, he recently shared some pictures of his daughter Chance Combs to celebrate her 18th birthday, and captioned the following: "My babygirl turned 18 today. I'm so proud of you Chance. I love you." Despite the whirlwind around Sean Combs' various lawsuits and accusations concerning alleged sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking, he still has a lot of family matters to attend to, some of which are sadly not as celebratory as this. His mother, Janice Combs, went to the hospital for chest pains recently, which surely has not made rumors of an indictment coming soon any easier to handle.

Furthermore, a lot of folks are giving their hot takes on the Diddy situation as this supposed indictment gets presumably closer, including some recent controversial thoughts from Ice Cube. "I believe he's being targeted," he shared with Patrick Bet-David during his podcast. "I believe someone has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff, this domino effect, happen." However, the West Coast legend made it clear that he's just theorizing, and that none of what he says should serve as concrete analysis or factual assessment. "I just know that he was cool up until a point, and this stuff started happening. So I believe somebody... Said 'Yo, he's our new guy we're on this year,' or whatever."

Diddy Wishes Chance A Happy 18th Birthday

Elsewhere, other Diddy stories paint a more broad picture of his alleged behavior even when it doesn't relate directly to his accusations in his lawsuits. For example, the former editor of Vibe Magazine recently wrote an essay about when he allegedly threatened to kill her over a 1997 photo shoot. This comes as others like 50 Cent are taking more mocking and nasty stances against the Bad Boy mogul that make light of these alleged horrors. We're not sure that's the way to go, but everyone expresses morality in their own way, we guess.

Meanwhile, Diddy still has his family and others who seem quick to defend him or at least maintain the scope of his public image. "You cannot erase history and cultural impact," his fashion designer affiliate Misa Hylton recently wrote on Instagram. "This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??!"