Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy Records In Controversial Instagram Post

BYGabriel Bras Nevares391 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Justin Dior Comb's 16th Birthday Party
NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Misa Hilton attend Justin Dior Comb's 16th birthday party at M2 Ultra Lounge on January 23, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
The fashion designer spoke on being so young when Diddy was fired from Uptown Records, but folks weren't very sympathetic.

The Diddy scandal has made it pretty much impossible to look back at his prime Bad Boy Records days without a dark context hanging over it. Nevertheless, a lot of folks from back in the day have spoken about their experiences in both positive and negative ways, with fashion designer Misa Hylton's latest post becoming the latest point of controversy. Moreover, she reflected on how Sean Combs kicked the record label off after Uptown Records and its founder Andre Harrell fired him. While not many people expressed admiration or sympathy this time around, it's a key hip-hop story that will likely endure, hopefully with the recognition of Puff's abuse of Cassie and his other crimes (if found guilty, as he stands by his innocence).

"1993," Misa Hylton's post about Diddy began. "I was pregnant. Puffy just got fired from Uptown records. Dre said there cannot be two Kings in a castle. He was right. It comes a time. Puffy was scared. He had a child on the way and we just moved into a Big beautiful new home. He had me call Dre and ask for his job back several times. Dre stood on business. The same way a father would when it's time for his son to make that move. I told Puffy he could do it. He was a mastermind. He just had to do exactly what he had been doing successfully at Uptown Records. Just for himself now.

Read More: Misa Hylton Net Worth 2024: What Is The Celebrity Stylist Worth?

Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy

"I wasn't scared," Misa Hylton continued concerning Diddy. "I believed in him. Bad Boy started in our basement in Scarsdale, NY. Thanks to the legendary Bert Padell. One night we were at the palladium and Puff was about to give Flex THE RECORD. I can still picture that moment. We were at the bar patiently waiting for the record to [play]. The crowd response was going to tell us everything we needed to know. Flava in your Ear played. Everyone went CRAZZZYYYYYY. Puff looked at me and said you see this shit Mees!! I just smiled. It's Bad Boyyyyyyy. My Life Story. My experience. Beside every Bad Boy was a Bad gyal!

"**Please do not come here with any negativity, instead try praying for all involved," Misa Hylton concluded her Diddy story. "You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??! btw- I had Justin at 19years old, I turned 20yrs old 7 days later. For a while the internet had my age wrong. I said hey leave it. Stop believing everything on the internet. Rest in Peace Craig Mack, Notorious BIG, Andre Harrell, Bert Padell."

Read More: Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Hospitalized For Chest Pains Amid Indictment Rumors

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...