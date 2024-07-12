Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy Records In Controversial Instagram Post

The fashion designer spoke on being so young when Diddy was fired from Uptown Records, but folks weren't very sympathetic.

The Diddy scandal has made it pretty much impossible to look back at his prime Bad Boy Records days without a dark context hanging over it. Nevertheless, a lot of folks from back in the day have spoken about their experiences in both positive and negative ways, with fashion designer Misa Hylton's latest post becoming the latest point of controversy. Moreover, she reflected on how Sean Combs kicked the record label off after Uptown Records and its founder Andre Harrell fired him. While not many people expressed admiration or sympathy this time around, it's a key hip-hop story that will likely endure, hopefully with the recognition of Puff's abuse of Cassie and his other crimes (if found guilty, as he stands by his innocence).

"1993," Misa Hylton's post about Diddy began. "I was pregnant. Puffy just got fired from Uptown records. Dre said there cannot be two Kings in a castle. He was right. It comes a time. Puffy was scared. He had a child on the way and we just moved into a Big beautiful new home. He had me call Dre and ask for his job back several times. Dre stood on business. The same way a father would when it's time for his son to make that move. I told Puffy he could do it. He was a mastermind. He just had to do exactly what he had been doing successfully at Uptown Records. Just for himself now.

Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy

"I wasn't scared," Misa Hylton continued concerning Diddy. "I believed in him. Bad Boy started in our basement in Scarsdale, NY. Thanks to the legendary Bert Padell. One night we were at the palladium and Puff was about to give Flex THE RECORD. I can still picture that moment. We were at the bar patiently waiting for the record to [play]. The crowd response was going to tell us everything we needed to know. Flava in your Ear played. Everyone went CRAZZZYYYYYY. Puff looked at me and said you see this shit Mees!! I just smiled. It's Bad Boyyyyyyy. My Life Story. My experience. Beside every Bad Boy was a Bad gyal!