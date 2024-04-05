Stephen A. Smith Refutes Misa Hylton's Claim That Authorities Used Excessive Force During Diddy Raid

Stephen A. will give his take on pretty well anything.

BYAlexander Cole
2020 NBA All-Star - Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles

Stephen A. Smith has been a sports journalist for many decades. Overall, he has some massive accolades and continues to be the face of ESPN. The show First Take turned him into a superstar, and now, he is using that stardom to pursue various other endeavors. For instance, he has his very own show where he will talk about anything. From sports to politics to dating, everything is fair game. Having said that, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Smith has been giving his take on the Diddy raid situation.

For instance, on the latest episode of his show, he discussed the recent accusations made by Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's son Justin. Recently, she posted a video showcasing what went down at the home the day of the raid. Moreover, she noted that an attorney has been hired as they believe Homeland Security used excessive force with her son. In the clip below, Smith refuted those claims. In his eyes, Homeland Security did everything by the book during the investigation.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith's Beef With Jason Whitlock, Explained

Stephen A. Weighs In

Smith's point here is that there have been countless instances of police shooting unarmed black men and killing them in the process. However, Justin Combs was simply handcuffed and walked out of the home in what Smith describes as a "peaceful" manner. For Stephen A., this doesn't come close to a case of police brutality or over-policing. Of course, that is a subjective view of the situation, and only one man's opinion. Regardless of how the cops handled it, the whole thing was probably quite frightening for Justin Combs and his siblings.

Let us know what you think of Stephen A. and his take on this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with him that the Feds did everything in an appropriate manner? Do you think this is a topic he is equipped for? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Wants To Be In "GTA 6"

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Stephen A. Smith Visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'TVStephen A Smith Compares Diddy Situation To Ye, Wonders If Either Can Come Back
Jozzy In Concert - New York, NYTVJustin Combs Hires El Chapo’s Lawyer Following House Raids, Misa Hylton Confirms
2022 Billboard Music Awards - ShowTVDiddy Raids: Misa Hylton Shares Security Cam Footage, Calls Out Feds' Excessive Use Of Force
ESPN The Magazine's After Dark PartyTVStephen A. Smith Rips Hillary Clinton Apart For Telling Voters To "Get Over It"