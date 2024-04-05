Stephen A. Smith Refutes Misa Hylton's Claim That Authorities Used Excessive Force During Diddy Raid

Stephen A. Smith has been a sports journalist for many decades. Overall, he has some massive accolades and continues to be the face of ESPN. The show First Take turned him into a superstar, and now, he is using that stardom to pursue various other endeavors. For instance, he has his very own show where he will talk about anything. From sports to politics to dating, everything is fair game. Having said that, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Smith has been giving his take on the Diddy raid situation.

For instance, on the latest episode of his show, he discussed the recent accusations made by Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's son Justin. Recently, she posted a video showcasing what went down at the home the day of the raid. Moreover, she noted that an attorney has been hired as they believe Homeland Security used excessive force with her son. In the clip below, Smith refuted those claims. In his eyes, Homeland Security did everything by the book during the investigation.

Stephen A. Weighs In

Smith's point here is that there have been countless instances of police shooting unarmed black men and killing them in the process. However, Justin Combs was simply handcuffed and walked out of the home in what Smith describes as a "peaceful" manner. For Stephen A., this doesn't come close to a case of police brutality or over-policing. Of course, that is a subjective view of the situation, and only one man's opinion. Regardless of how the cops handled it, the whole thing was probably quite frightening for Justin Combs and his siblings.

Let us know what you think of Stephen A. and his take on this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with him that the Feds did everything in an appropriate manner? Do you think this is a topic he is equipped for? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

