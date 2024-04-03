Justin Combs Hires El Chapo’s Lawyer Following House Raids, Misa Hylton Confirms

Justin Combs' lawyer has represented some interesting clients.

Jozzy In Concert - New York, NY

Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, says that her son has hired Jeffrey Lichtman to represent him after Homeland Security agents raided the family's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, last week. Lichtman is note-worthy for having previously represented the infamous drug trafficker, El Chapo. Hylton confirmed the decision in a rant on Instagram, labeling the police raids "deplorable."

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” she wrote in the post. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable! Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

Justin Combs Attends Sean John Fragrance Launch With Diddy & Christian Combs

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Justin Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Christian "King" Combs arrive at Macy's to premier Sean John new fragrance launch at Macy's Lenox Square on September 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Macy's/Sean John)

Hylton continued: “My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!” Check out her full statement on Instagram below.

Misa Hylton Speaks Out On House Raids

Her comments echo a statement from Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, who labeled the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force." In further bad news for the Combs family, Justin's brother, Christian, is reportedly soon to face a lawsuit of his own. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Combs and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

